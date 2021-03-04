Court has stayed criminal proceedings against Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha of the Empowerment Christian Centre Church International. The Court said that Mondo must be arrested as soon as possible.

The case has been stayed by Grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu on Thursday after prosecution asked her to strike off Mondo’s name from the charge sheet in which he is jointly charged with Pastor Siraj Ssemanda and lawyer Jimmy Arinaitwe in a 4.5 billion scam.

On February 4th 2021, court ordered police to immediately arrest Pastor Mondo after failing to appear in court to take plea to the charges of obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to defraud despite several summons.

Earlier in February 2021, his Lawyer David Lutalo told the court that his client is in South Africa for further health management as a COVID-19 recovering patient and he promised to come back soon but since then he has never returned as promised by his lawyer.

Pastor Mondo is said to have conspired with Pastor Siraje Ssemanda and Arinaitwe to defraud school directors, their followers and fellow pastors of 4.5billion shillings claiming to offer them scholarships from state house and jobs abroad whereas not.

Meanwhile, prosecution has slapped more 50 new fraud charges against Pastor Ssemanda and Arinaitwe which have been distributed to different courts including Luwero, Kampala,Tororo and Lira where they were allegedly committed.

Court has adjourned to the 11th of this month for further mention of the case in Kampala and further remanded Pastor Ssemanda and Arinaitwe back Kitalya until then, while Nabbi Omukazi’s bail has been extended until then.