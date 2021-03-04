Former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been bashed for lying to Ugandans that he held a successful virtual meeting with the President of Venezuela.

“Very pleased to speak with President @jguaido of Venezuela this evening. We discussed the way forward for both countries, and the need to build synergies for the defence of democratic principles and human rights across the globe,” Bobi Wine tweeted on Wednesday.

However, according to Wikipedia,Juan Gerardo Guaidó Márquez is an opposition leader and a federal deputy to the National Assembly representing the state of Vargas. Nevertheless, on 23 January 2019, Guaidó and the National Assembly declared he was acting President of Venezuela.

Nicolás Maduro Moros is the current President of Venezuela since 2013, with his presidency under dispute since 2019.

After making their ground research and getting their facts right, Ugandans on social media have turned their guns against the National Unity Platform (NUP) for lying to them.

Senior Presidential Press secretary Don Wanyama wondered why Bobi Wine had to lie to the nation well knowing that people are well informed.

“But surely. Who doesn’t know this chap is an opposition leader in Venezuela? Or is it a case of “fake it till you make it?” Wanyama tweeted.

Government Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo said, “He is letting everyone know that he is actually an agent of foreign interests and that we haven’t been lying about him.”

Ssemujju Hassan claimed, “He joined his group of failures, the likes of Juan Guaido and Julius Malema. Guaido has been pushed like a wheelbarrow and he failed his Mission to oust Nicolas Maduro.”

“This Venezuela call is making NRM diehards get busy. Yes we know he didn’t talk to the real President, Yes we know the call is insignificant. But what we don’t know is why the insignificant call is an issue to NRM. Bobi calls this majoring in minors and minoring in the Majors, “SKalyegira tweeted.

Michael Wadada also said,” Someone very obsessed with him(BW) once told me that he doesn’t mind sounding stupid under the guise of making a “smart point” – I can now relate since the principal also doesn’t mind sounding “silly” in the quest for validation ￼￼￼￼￼”

Jimmy Siyasa noted,”Context:Bobi probably knowingly or unknowingly, based the reference on the fact that Guaido declared himself the interim president of Venezuela in January 2019, claiming that the constitution justified his action!”