The announcement by National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi on Monday 22 that he had withdrawn his petition challenging President Yoweri Museveni’s victory in the January 14 elections has as expected been received with all due attention.

While announcing the move to the press at NUP party headquarters in Kamwokya, Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine said he had arrived at the decision after realising he would not get the justice he was looking for in the Supreme court whose leader – Justice Alphonse Owinyi Dollo had clearly showed he is biased.

He had earlier asked three of the nine justices on the nine man panel step aside on account that they had a personal attachment to President Museveni, a defendant in the matter before court. In response, Dollo clearly told him off as he asked he should obey all the rules of the court or opt for his “plan B” as he had informed he would do other than intimidating the court.

One man, besides those on the ruling side that must have beamed with a smile at the announcement is four time presidential challenger Col Dr Kizza Besigye Kifefe. Despite clearly positioning himself as a formidable Besigye ally before and shortly after joining politics, Bobi Wine will forever be faulted by FDC supporters for not only looking on as his supporters destroyed the man he had once called his godfather but also joining their company.

While responding to Besigye’s insistence participating in an election organised by Museveni would not bring about change but rather just a platform to reach out and enlighten the masses on their plight, Bobi Wine shamelessly humiliated the two decade long opposition leader whom he presented to be a real hypocrite.

” You can’t stand four times and come out to say there is no democracy. We believe there is democracy here and it works. We shall challenge Museveni, defeat him and be declared winners,” he trolled Besigye in 2019. Surprisingly, Kyagulanyi continued calling President Museveni a dictator even when he had already vindicated him of the same accusation that Besigye had for the past 20 years levelled against him.

“The reason we go to school is so we can learn from the experience of others” was Besigye’s cryptic response to the young man he was seemingly telling to go slow as a lot would be waiting for him along the way.

And just like a prophet, Besigye’s foresight on political matters have manifested before Kyagulanyi in an undeniable manner. Today, at the time of withdrawing the petition, he finds himself complaining he was robbed of victory, the same thing Besigye has been singing for the last 20 years. His desperate legal challenge has also unceremoniously ended in complete disaster.