Police is having two witchdoctors in custody for allegedly raping a Kampala International University (KIU) female student and stealing Shs2.9 million from her.

According to Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesman, the suspects are Nazario Bazarwa 72, and David Bamwetaki 57 all residents of Nyantoma parish Kashenshero sub-county in Mitooma district.

The victim is a Social Work and Social Administration (SWASA) student at Kampala International University, Western Campus who had gone to the witchdoctors’ shrine to stop her boyfriend from dating another girl.

Tumusiime also revealed that the two witchdoctors told the student to spend the night at their shrine and the medicine would be administered the following morning. It is believed that during the night, the duo joined hands and raped the victim.

The area police spokesperson added that the two have been charged with rape and obtaining money by false pretense and the file is already at state attorney’s office.