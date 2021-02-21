Ugandans have procured a brand new car for National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

The well wishers have been raising funds for some months until a few weeks ago when they hit their target of more than Shs500 million which they used to buy a bullet proof brand new land cruiser V8 for the former presidential candidate.

“From the time we were attacked with live bullets on the campaign trail and particularly when a projectile hit Dan Magic smashing his face, many Ugandans out of concern sent me bullet proof vests and ballistic helmets, which I put on throughout the campaign period, and gave others to comrades. Indeed, if I did not have one on in Masaka, the story would be different. THANK You,”Bobi Wine said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

” There is another group of comrades who kick-started a fundraising campaign for a bullet proof vehicle. These comrades informed me of their plan, but I thought it was an uphill task, given how expensive it is. A few weeks ago, these comrades surprised me when they informed me that they had succeeded in raising enough money for the vehicle, and here it is. I can’t THANK YOU enough.”

Bobi Wine further noted that all the financial support they receive as NUP is purely from Ugandans here and abroad.

” Contrary to what Gen. Museveni and his spin-masters love to say, this struggle to-date continues to be supported by Ugandans here and abroad. We are very, very grateful. Without your effort and support, we would never have been able to come this far.”