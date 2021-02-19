Music for life Africa foundation (MULIA) together with ENJUBA plus Solar Health Uganda organized a reading camp during this time of Covid-19.

The camp involved parents and children of primary sections. The purpose was to enable reading continuity during the pandemic. The fact that the gorvement have made it clear of how the education sector is to open, This made most NGO, CBOs and CSOs find alternative means of boosting and bring hope into parents and children.

This what happened at the reading Camp in Mukono, Nakisunga sub county, Bbanda Bugenderadala Village at this Foundation.

Following ministry of health SOPs guidelines, over 150 students and parents came together at the foundation. Reading and spelling activities were carried out. The parents had a workshop of how to keep the kids hopes and also support the children reading at home.

Enjuba distributed over 150 books to the children for reading and Solar Health Uganda provided Solar lights to each child who attended the reading camp for free. Since this community have no grid power, The solar lamps are to help children be able to read their books through the night without any inconveniences.

“I feel proud to have partners like Enjuba on board, because I feel am supportive to my community through the Marko Lukooya Memorial Community Library at Music For Life Africa foundation, I request the gorvement to support community based organizations across the country, because they are the immediate service providers who can make quick transformation of communities in all sectors, ” Said Rogers Sserunjogi team leader at Music for life Africa foundation.