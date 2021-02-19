Workers Member Parliament Dr. Sam Lyomoki is finally at peace and he does not regret spending nights at Parliament to ensure that the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Amendment Bill, 2019 is passed.

The joyous Lyomoki said Wednesday that he is now free to leave the August House since his he has finally achieved what he fought for.

“I thank the Parliament for passing the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It has not been easy but in the end, it has been passed. Although my protest at the end has reaped I equally apologize for the Un-Parliamentary conduct late last year, In my view, Parliament was delaying to pass the Bill and I needed it,” the outgoing MP said.

Lyomoki has been at the forefront in the fight to see that amendments in the NSSF bill are passed. Last year before Parliament was adjourned indefinitely, Lyomoki faced the wrath of Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga when she directed the sergeant at arms to eject him from the plenary since he had defied the House orders saying that he could not take his seat without an explanation why the Bill had not been put on the order paper.

“This is a very serious denial of the rights of the workers of this country to access the benefits of social security. Last time we proceeded on this matter after workers trying to put up some bit of pressure and we remained with only two clauses…right now we see the order paper missing this item,” said Lyomoki last year after being ejected from the plenary last year.

Despite the frustrations, he continued to push for the amendments which he saw were unfair for workers. And he also vowed to continue sleeping at parliament until when amendments in the NSSF amendment bill 2019 were passed.

And since last year when Covid-19 hit the country, different workers leaders petitioned the office of the Speaker raising concern on the delayed consideration of the Bill which they said would enable workers to get some benefits like unemployment benefits, relief funds and others for those facing financial hardships occasioned by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Fortunately, on 17th February 2021, the House passed the bill which had stayed on the floor since August 2019. Among the amendments include; a member will be allowed to access 20 percent of his savings as long as is 45 years. Those who have had their money in NSSF for 20 years can also access 20 percent of their savings in case there is a need for money even if they are below 45 years.

Parliament refused clause 13 of the bill which was providing a chance for the mandatory borrowing of money from the fund by the government. And Parliament removed another clause that was giving the government authority to tax members’ savings whenever they withdraw from NSSF.