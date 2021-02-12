Police in Rubanda is investigating circumstances under which a 31 year old woman was murdered and stealthily buried by her husband.

The deceased identified as Alibina Tusimomwe of Kitari cell Kashekyera parish Ruhija sub county Rubanda district whose body was discovered by locals,was allegedly buried in the night of 09/02/2021 after being killed by the husband known as Dismus Muhumuza who is on the run.

It’s alleged that the suspect who was not staying at home suspected the cousin brother known as Viani Turyahebwa of having an affair with his wife now the deceased.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi police spokesperson confirmed the news.

“When the relatives discovered the grave where the wife was buried and an empty one on the side where he intended to bury Viani.They went wild and burnt five houses of his brothers and his father who have fled the area, ” Maate said.

Police visited the scene and on Thursday (11/02/21) the body was exhumed upon a court order, Postmortem done and handed over to relatives as the hunt for the suspect is being made so that he is brought to book.

The case has been registered at Rubanda police under file number CRB 60/2021.