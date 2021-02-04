President Yoweri Museveni has announced that semi-candidates will report for classes on 1st March, 2021.

“After carefully analysing the Covid-19 situation, we have now decided to open for the ‘next’ candidate classes. These are Primary 6, Senior 3, and Senior 5. These will report on March 1, 2021, ” Museveni said during his state of nation address on Thursday.

” From April 6, after the candidate classes have gone away, we shall announce the detailed program for the rest of the learners who are in the lower classes. We are organising this in a way that a group of students come and go away and then others also come in,” he added.

The President further added that universities and tertiary institutions will open in March in a staggered way.

” The good thing with the universities is they are already teaching online.For, the science courses, it is important to do practicals and not depend on just long-distance learning.The academic year will end in July 2021.”

Schools were closed on March 20 last year following the outbreak of Covid-19. Several measures were then instituted including the lockdown to control further spread. But in June, government started easing the lockdown, later allowing candidate classes to report only if their institutions could implement a two-metre social distance between learners, among other standard operating procedures.