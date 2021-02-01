Former presidential candidate also National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the victory of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa.

Although some members of the opposition did not welcome the idea given the history of the rulings of the previous presidential petitions, Gen Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) decided to support Bobi Wine’s move.

While addressing the media on Monday at their party headquarters in Kampala, ANT Spokesperson Wilberforce Sseryazi said that they were very aware that President Museveni rigged the recently concluded elections that why they are backing Bobi Wine in the Supreme Court.

“The helplessness, incompetence and the irresponsibility of the Electoral Commission (EC) were perfectly exposed in 2021 through different categories right from the period of updating the entire register up to the last day. It was clear the EC was not independent in doing what it was supposed to do,” he said.

Sseryazi added that heavy security interference was also witnessed in the entire electoral process ,a factor which compromised the exercise.

“EC was supposed to be in charge of the entire exercise but the security took over. The printing, packaging and transportation of electoral materials were not done in a transparent and participatory manner. Because in most cases we received invitations when the processes are almost ending.”

He added that ANT has complaints where severally individuals were helped by security agents while doing ballot stuffing.

“This cannot be an election as far as the laws of elections in Uganda are concerned, therefore, we condemned and reject the outcome of this election.”

Outgoing Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza, also a member of ANT added that since NUP has already gone to the court, there is no need for their party to go to court since they are on the same side with NUP. She vowed that if NUP needs more shreds of evidence that pin NRM for rigging elections, they are available to sign the affidavit.

“We have not supported going to court because Bobi Wine did so, but we have always said that if any member of the opposition goes to court, we shall support them because we are all after the same goal of freeing our country. And in case NUP wins, it will be victory Ugandans but not NUP only. We cannot also take own petition since we believe that whoever goes to court is doing it on behalf of Ugandans, that is why all Ugandans should get interested in this matter because it’s theirs,” she said.

Kiiza added that the opposition is going to exhaust all avenues available to remove the current regime.