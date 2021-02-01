The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Maj Gen Paul Lokech has warned members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) to desist from any form of protests because they will not like what will befall them in the course of action.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Gen Lokech said they are very well aware of plans by the Kamwokya based political party to stage protests starting from 3rd to 7th February, 2021.

“We wish to inform the public that we are aware of individuals and political groups that are promoting panic and fear, using malicious video footage and audios, to purposely intimidate and prevent them from going about their normal businesses or reporting for work the 3rd to the 7th February 2021. The audios and videos talk about people staying in their homes, stocking food and threatening all persons who will defy their alleged stay-at-home orders. The authors who are allegedly aligned to NUP indicate how the protests will transition into a mass uprising including the use of external forces to attack the government,” he said.

“This development by NUP of marshaling fear to rally support for street violence and civil uprising, for their selfish political advantage is not new to us. It was used by the FDC in the aftermath of the 2011 and 2016 general elections. Therefore, for politicians to spread this kind of negative propaganda across the country is trying to provoke people to incite violence. Interestingly, it is the same NUP that has petitioned the Supreme Court, that has resorted to fear-mongering about the possibility of targeted attacks on security and other Ugandans who are against such plans of impunity and lawlessness. The public should be aware of how previous attempts by NUP to hold protests, were accompanied by riots, massive acts of looting, threats to many people’s lives, robbery.”

Gen Lokech noted that a security force, they are taking the threats seriously before assuring the public that they should not be intimidated from going about their lawful businesses, because their security and safety is guaranteed.

“We have shown Ugandans over and over again that we would have a very peaceful election and indeed it was very peaceful. We are now doing everything within our means to keep the general public safe and secure, from all forms of violence including politics that is divisive and manipulative during this aftermath of the Elections. We further call upon all Ugandans to reject such politics of fear. The overwhelming majority of Ugandans made their voices to be heard during the recent general elections. They now want to live in peace and dignity, without the fear of restricting their movement and uncertainty about what will follow. Many have families, others have to go to work, look for school fees, pay taxes etc and they deserve the right to live without fear,” he asserted.

“We would like to reassure all Ugandans and visitors to Uganda, that we have very robust plans to respond proportionately against all perpetrators of violent crime and lawlessness. All malicious plans by NUP and its propagandists indicated above will definitely backfire, because we cannot allow for anarchy to prevail in our peaceful country.”