By Ronald Kabanza

The Forum for Democratic Change- FDC has won most of the Rukungiri Municipality councilor seats according to results from Monday’s election that were declared by the Rukungiri district returning officer Abas Namara.

Among them is Innocent Rubarondesa for Kinyasano ward who polled 286 votes, Keijukuru John Vian for Kitimba ward with 522 votes, Morning Johnson for Ndorero ward with 396 votes, Gideon Turyamubugana for Kanyinya ward with 501 votes.

Others are Gaud Tumuhimbise for Rwakabengo ward with 468 votes, Winnie Tukahirwa for Kigaga ward with 264 votes, Bernard Turyahabwe for Northern A ward with 441 votes, Christopher Rubamanyisa for Kyatoko ward with 656 votes, Judith Ariho won the Kyatoko ward councilor seat with 841 votes.

Meantime, the National Resistance Movement NRM’s Conslant Tumuhaire won the Kagashe ward seat with 243 votes, Constance Tumusiime for Ndororero ward with 767 votes, Kenneth Mushabe for Rwentondo ward with 730 votes, Fred Besigye for Northern ward with 253 votes and Innocent Muhwezi for Kagashe ward with 247 votes.

And for the Rukungiri municipal mayor seat was also taken by FDC’s Charles Makuru with 4801 votes defeating Geoffery Kenzigye of NRM who became the second with 4279 and Darius Tweyambe an independent was the 3rd with 731.

While voting for Rwentondo ward woman representative was postponed after the area received ballots with wrong photos of the contestants.