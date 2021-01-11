Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flag bearer Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu has advised the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola and other security heads to be careful with their arrogant speeches especially in a time when most Ugandans are yearning for change.

Gen Muntu who is on his last campaign trail in Western Uganda, on Monday reminded top officials manning the country’s security agencies such as police force to always remember that there will be a time when they are no longer holding power that has made them side with forget that they are also Ugandans they are brutalizing. He said when the regime changes, all of them will be held accountable for the atrocities they commit agaisnt against Ugandans.

“Those who are arrogant today will find themselves out of power tomorrow. We have had those experiences many times since 1962. We have seen people who get into power and think they have become the alpha and omega. But we have also seen many experiences where people who are thought to be useless and having no capacity end up taking power,” he said.

The former UPDF Commander of Defence Forces added that IGP Ochola would have learnt from what his former boss Gen Edward Kale Kayihura went through after leaving Police but it’s unfortunate that he learnt nothing from history.

“The unfortunate thing, however, is that those who take power also end up being arrogant like the ones they found in power, they haven’t learnt lessons from the experiences of the past. But nothing scares us, change happens, we don’t panic, or feel flustered, we don’t allow ourselves to get frustrated. We keep focused on doing what is right,” he said.

Gen Muntu’s warning came as a result of the recent arrogant speeches that were made by IGP Ochola and other security heads in the press conference held last Friday.

“I would like to assure the whole country that whoever causes trouble will regret why his or her mother gave birth to him or her,” Ochola said.

“We have heard complaints that security is targeting the media. On the contrary, it is the media targeting security. It is portraying security as brutal and siding with the government. When we tell a journalist, don’t go there and you insist on going where there is danger, we shall beat you for your own safety. I have no apology. We shall not apologize but we shall continue helping you not to go where there is danger.”