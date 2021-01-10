Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has requested Ugandans to download Virtual Private Network (VPN) apps as Uganda internet speeds continue to slow down ahead of next week’s general elections.

Uganda goes to polls on 14 January, 2021.

Since Friday, the internet speeds in the East African country have been slowing down drastically and there are some speculations that government is planning to switch it (internet) off completely before and during elections.

Now according to Bobi Wine,Ugandans should download VPN so that they keep the communication during the voting process.

“Friends, I know many of you are already experiencing trouble using the Internet because it is being gradually slowed down and we know that it will soon be switched off. Make sure that you download VPN if you haven’t, so that you can keep the communication. We know they are also planning to switch off mobile money services. Please prepare accordingly,” the National Unity Platform (NUP) president said on Sunday.

“Two days back, they tampered with our ability to download the UVote App from Google play store! The information we have shows that Gen. Museveni has invested massively in hiring experts to be able to stop our app! We are working around to bypass all their illegal and desperate actions. We thank all of you who downloaded the app and sent shock to the regime. In only 48 hours, over 55,000 of you had downloaded the app! Museveni is experiencing his worst fear. These desperate actions are intended to delay the inevitable. I can confirm to him that on Thursday, Ugandans will vote him out,” he added.