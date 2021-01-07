Singer Ronald Mayinja has been summoned by police over phone theft.

It is alleged that after having an interview with The Observer newspaper reporter Yudaya Nangozi , Mayinja decided to take off with her phone.

“Friends and family, kindly ignore any calls and whats-app messages that will come through my usual MTN and Airtel lines for now until further notice. My phone has been confiscated by Musician Ronald Mayinja.JournalismIsNotACrime,” Nangozi posted on her Facebook page.

A two hour interview happened on Thursday at the ‘Tuli kubunkenke’ singer’s home in Munyonyo.

According to The Observer, Mayinja first demanded that the audio recording be deleted, saying it was going to land him in trouble with the state.

“He took off and temporarily locked our reporter in his home, falsely claiming she’d trespassed into his home – never mind that he voluntarily agreed to the interview, directed our reporter into the home, sat and talked for 2 hours and 30 minutes,” the newspaper said.

” He later changed his accusations, again falsely, claiming our reporter had taken photos of his naked children. He has since offered to buy our reporter a new mobile phone, saying he has permanently destroyed the old one together with its SD card and SIM card.”

Meanwhile, a case of phone theft SD:REF 29/7/1/2021 has been filed at Salama Road police station. Mayinja has been summoned to make a statement tomorrow at 10am.