The Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Moses Kigai Wamoto on Wednesday impounded a bull that was gifted to National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine alleging that it was likely to spread Covid-19 in his district since it came from a different district.

Bobi Wine revealed this through his social media where he also thanked a one Nyakuri Steven who gifted him with a new Pick up truck to assist him during the remaining days of campaigns.

“In Namisindwa, we were gifted with a new pick up truck by Mr Nyukuri Steven to assist us during the campaigns and we were also gifted with a bull which the RDC impounded and said that since it was brought from a different district, it was likely to spread Covid-19 in Namisindwa. As we’re nearing the finishing line, our message is mainly calling upon Ugandans to come out massively and vote on the 14th of January and to ensure that they guard our vote. Thank you Namisindwa, freedom is in sight,” Bobi Wine posted on his Facebook page.