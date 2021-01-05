At least 50 Rwandans and 10 Congolese are being held at Kabale central police stations over illegal Entry into Uganda.

The first bunch of nine Rwandans and four Congolese was intercepted in Kabale town on Monday while travelling in a bus belonging to Malayika company heading to Kampala.

On Tuesday morning, forty one Rwandans and six Congolese were again intercepted while traveling in a a bus registration numbers UAS 290 Y belonging to Jusssy coaches company,also heading to Kampala.

When interrogated by security at Kabale police station,they said they were going to do casual labor in Kampala and Bunyoro.

They also told police that they had entered Uganda through porous border points especially in Kisoro.

The Congolese first crossed to Rwanda before they came to Uganda through porous borders.

While speaking to our reporter at Kabale police station,Elly Maate the kigezi region police spokesperson said the arrested will vee charged in court for illegal Entry into Uganda.