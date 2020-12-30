The Commander of Special Forces Command (SFC) Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has laughed at presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine for trying to be a soldier with absolutely no training.

In a provocative tweet, the First Son who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations said he feels sorry for Bobi Wine because he doesn’t know what he is dealing with before assuring him that he is going to lose miserably in the 2021 polls.

“Oh dear! Kabobi kangye! Why is he dressed in red from neck to toe? Trying to be a soldier with absolutely no training. Someone tell this young brother of mine that we are going to beat him very badly in the polls,” Muhoozi tweeted on Wednesday.

The General’s statement was in response to veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda’s tweet while praising the new Deputy Inspector General of Police Gen Paul Lokech for arresting Bobi Wine and his team in Kalangala on Wednesday without firing a single shot or teargas.

“This afternoon, police without firing a shot or tear gas, arrested @HEBobiwine hooligans who had gone to Kalangala to cause mayhem. BW was flown on a helicopter to Kololo airstrip and escorted to his residence without incident. Thank you Paul Lokech, police is working well now!”Mwenda said.