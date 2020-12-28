By Steven Kintu

Human rights lawyer, also Executive Chapter Four Uganda Nicholas Opiyo has been further remanded to Kitalya prison after Anti-Corruption Court grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende informing him that he lacks jurisdiction powers to grant him bail.

Opiyo on Monday appeared in court via video conferencing and he was formally charged with money laundering.

The Director of Public Prosecution states that Opiyo as ED Chapter Four Uganda, received $ 340,000 which is Shs 1.2 billion well knowing that the said funds are proceeds of a crime.

Opiyo could not plead to the offence since it can only be tried and bail-able by the High court.

Presiding magistrate Nabende ordered the city lawyer to return to court for mention of case on the 11th January 2021.

Meanwhile Opiyo’s lawyer David Mpanga revealed that they have already filed a bail application fixed for hearing on Wednesday 30th December before Anti-corruption High court judge Jane Okuo Kajuga.

Opiyo, was arrested last week together with other lawyers Herbert Dakasi, Anthony Odur, EsomuObure and Hamid Tenywa over money laundering.