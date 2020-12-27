Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi’s journalist Kasirye Ashraf (Saif-llah Senior Ashraf Kasirye, Facebook names) has been shot by security operatives.

Ashraf works for Ghetto Media, an online media channel affiliated to Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine).

According to National Unity Platform (NUP), the journalist who covers Bobi Wine’s live broadcasts on social media was shot on Sunday in Masaka while their presidential flag bearer was going to Lwengo for his campaign trail.

“Police in Masaka has shot Kasirye Ashraf, one of our journalists who works with Ghetto media as we headed to Lwengo district for our campaigns. He is severely bleeding from the head and feared to be dead,” NUP posted on their official Facebook page.

The development comes at a time when the Electoral Commission has suspended physical campaign meetings in 11 districts across the country due to surging Covid-19 numbers.

The EC spokesperson, Paul Bukenya on Saturday said campaign meetings in districts which are considered to be registering high spread of the novel virus had been suspended starting December 26, 2020 until further notice.

“The EC has suspended campaign meetings in districts/cities categorised by Ministry of Health as having high spread of Covid-19. From 26/12/20, no campaign meetings will be held in Mbarara, Kabarole, Luwero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo, Kampala and Tororo,” Bukenya tweeted.