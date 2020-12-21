The Minister of ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba has revealed that Uganda will not impose another lockdown on its citizens during the festive season despite the rising Covid-19 cases.

Addressing the media on Sunday, the Minister said the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and curfew will be the ones to be followed during the festive season.

“Discotheques and music concerts are still under lock and not allowed to operate. For those travelling, ensure that you follow all the guidance on masks and social distancing,” said Nabakooba.

She however cautioned everyone to be very careful because Covid-19 exists and it kills.

“I know people will be rushing to the salons for haircuts, all those using public taxis and buses, take extra caution,Let us cooperate with our Police in ensuring that we maintain law and order all throughout this season. Let us follow the COVID-19 guidelines so that we stay alive to celebrate next year’s festivities as well.”

This clears widespread rumours on social media that Ugandans would go into lockdown during Christmas holiday.