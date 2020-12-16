President Yoweri Museveni has reappointed First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba as Commander of Special Forces Command (SFC).

Gen Muhoozi previously served as SFC Commander before he was appointed as Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations in 2017, a position he has been holding to date.

Muhoozi now replaces Maj Gen James Birungi who has been commanding the elite force since last year.

The Commander in Chief of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has also appointed Maj Gen Paul Lokech as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP). He replaces Maj Gen Muzeyi Sabiiti who has been sent to the General Headquarters for redeployment.

Gen Birungi replaces Gen Lokech on the Special Assignment in South Sudan.