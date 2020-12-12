Ugandan billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia has adopted a baby of a rare rhino species.

A calf was born in the now popular Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola district and Ruparelia Foundation are going to fund its welfare.

Whereas the mother of the calf is called Uhuru, the Ruparelia family will be given a right to name the young rhino. The family has promised to give the name in the near future.

The baby rhino brings the total number to 23 white rhinos at the sanctuary.

Sudhir has unrelentingly showed his passion for wildlife in his philanthropic activities. At Ngamba island, which is the sanctuary for abandoned or orphaned chimpanzees, Sudhir is funding the project and there’s a chimp named after this family.