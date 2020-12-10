Leaders in Kisoro are bitter over President Yoweri Museveni’s Cancellation of a campaign program in the district on Friday.

President Museveni was scheduled to campaign in Kisoro district tomorrow 10th/12/2020 according to the electoral commission program. However, reliable information from NRM district executive committee shows that the President will not visit Kisoro and delegates have been selected to meet him from Kabale district by tomorrow.

This information didn’t go down well with some leaders accusing President Museveni of abandoning Kisoro district. They have vowed to dodge President Museveni’s campaign tomorrow in Kabale unless he considers his visit to Kisoro district on its own.

According to some leaders who spoke to our reporter , tomorrow was a special day for them to remind President Museveni on unfulfilled pledges in Kisoro district like construction of Kale Institute of Science and Technology, tarmacking tourism roads, upgrading Nyakabande airstrip, working on Busanza electricity dam among. Leaders.

Kisoro LCV chairperson Abel Bizimana noted that he will continue canvassing votes for President Museveni but not going to meet the President in Kabale. He said that President Museveni should come and listen to the demands of electorate in Kisoro district.

Meanwhile; The Kisoro LCV chairperson attacked state minister of finance David Bahati for frustrating the coming of President Museveni in the district.

Bizimana revealed that Minister Bahati informed him last night about President Museveni’s cancellation of a campaign program in Kisoro. He alleged that Minister Bahati is the one who influenced President Museveni not to come to Kisoro for self-interests.

Bizimana also noted that Minister Bahati calls himself King of Kigezi and has a natural hatred for Kisoro district.

He also pinned Bahati for allegedly stopping Kisoro from getting equal share on the national cake. He was quick to say that the Minister frustrated Mukiza Robert from Kisoro from being appointed the executive director Uganda investment authority. He threatened to withdraw Kisoro district from Kigezi bloc.

Efforts to get a comment from Bahati on the allegations were futile as his known telephone number was unavailable by the time we filed this story.