Life Care Charity, a non-governmental organization offering a comprehensive package on vocational and technical skills training signed a memorandum of understanding with Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) as a partner for the Skills Development Facility Project under window 3.

The partnership will implement Life Care Charity’s bespoke Social Skilling Ecosystem Model – a comprehensive approach to skills development that utilizes the authentic learning methodology blended with practical experience supported by expert coaches and mentors, brought together by a bespoke Digital Skilling Hub Learning Management System.

Mr. Mohammed Kaliisa, Chairman Life Care Charity emphasized that Lifecare Digital Skilling Hub System will be a comprehensive skilling model that will aim at equipping learners to acquire market-ready modern skills by combining vocational skills foundation with business

management fundamentals, practical demonstration, and follow-on technical assistance to equip learners to acquire and apply skills in real-world scenarios. Life Care will offer trainees a variety of skills required for holistic education and employment opportunities in various creative practical fields.

The Life Care – PSFU MoU resulted from a highly competitive proposal application submitted to Private Sector Foundation Uganda where Life Care Charity emerged one of the best successful applicants. Mr. Mohammed Kaliisa stressed that this collaboration will build on the work of vocational and technical skills training, especially at a time the world is evolving on digital and innovation skills. The long-term outcome will make our on-demand Digital Skilling Hub publicly available to self-paced learners. Life Care Charity will onboard additional cohorts of individual and organization-sponsored leaners from partnerships across the corporate world, community-based organizations, NGOS, special interest groups, and Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Mr. Kaliisa thanked the Private sector Foundation for this innovative partnership agreement that was signed by Mr Gideon Badagawa the Executive Director and Ms Ruth Biyinzika Musokes – Head Skills Development Facility on 18 November 2020.