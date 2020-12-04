Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has been arrested at the border of Rubirizi and Bushenyi districts.

Amuriat was picked up at around Kyamuhunga as he was travelling to Rubirizi district where he is scheduled to campaign today Friday.

Police said Amuriat has to record a statement after a boda boda motorcycle he was riding on knocked down Mbarara Division Police Commander, John Rutagira on Wednesday.

Amuriat’s arrest comes just hours after police in Mbarara said they were looking for the boda boda rider who allegedly knocked down Rutagira as he attempted to block the presidential candidate.