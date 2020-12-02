The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has penned an emotional letter to his music producer Sir Dan Magic and his head of police security detail Afande Kato who were severely injured by security agents in Kayunga on Tuesday.

The duo was injured along with some supporters of Bobi Wine as security fired bullets and teargas to disperse them.

In his letter on Wednesday, Bobi Wine says he did not sleep the whole night because of the thoughts that kept running through his head regarding the health condition of his friend and music producer Dan Magic.

“Dear producer Dan Magic, I am not sure you had any sleep at night because of the terrible pain. Neither did I, because of thoughts. I feel terrible that these criminals did that to you and I even feel even worse that you were only trying to save my life. If you were not around, it would be me on that hospital bed because it’s me who they were targeting all along. In very many studio intervals as you produced our music, we always discussed the price of freedom and as you can see, that is exactly what we are paying. My heart is with you this morning my little brother,” the Kyadondo East legislator said.

“As for Afande Kato, I can only salute that noble police officer who was performing his duty of guarding my life only to be targeted by criminals wearing the same uniform as his. This further shows us that not all police men and women are evil, it’s a few criminal elements at the top operating on Museveni’s illegal orders. May the almighty heal your physical and psychological wounds and may all the pain be worth it at the end of the day.

My thoughts go to the families and friends of the very many Ugandans that are killed or harmed by the brutal police and military (many of them unknown), one day we shall be free in our country.”