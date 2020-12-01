Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, wife to Presidential candidate Bobi Wine has disclosed Sir Dan Magic’s current health condition.

Dan Magic who is Bobi Wine’s music producer was on Tuesday severely injured as security operatives tried to disperse the National Unity Platform presidential candidate supporters in Kayunga.

Dan Magic was injured along with Bobi Wine’s head of police security detail Afande Kato who are currently admitted at different health facilities.

According to Barbie, Dan Magic’s face was badly hit and his upper lip torn into two.

She says he lost some teeth.

“After the stitching, we shall have a scan to see if his jaws were not affected. However, some of his fingers have been fractured and the flesh on them has been stitched to try and hold back the badly torn parts,” Barbie revealed.

“A failed attempt to end his life and that of many other people was made by the police and military who attacked the National Unity Platform Presidential candidate Bobi Wine and his campaign team in Kayunga where they had gone to campaign earlier today as per the timetable given to them by the Uganda Electoral Commission.”

Meanwhile, Bobi Wine has suspended his campaigns over police brutality. He is set to meet EC officials on Wednesday to discuss over the matter.