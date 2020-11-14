Kamuli Municipality Member of Parliament Hajjat Rehema Watongola has passed on.

The legislator died on Saturday at Mulago Hospital.

“It with deep sorrow that I announce the passing on of Hon Hajjati Rehema Tiwuwe Watongola Member of Parliament for Kamuli Municipality. She died moments ago at Mulago National Referral Hospital. MHSRIEP,” Moses Kizige, the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs stated.

In 2017 Watongola reclaimed the Kamuli municipality parliamentary seat after beating four other candidates including Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag-bearer, Proscovia Salaamu Musumba.

She garnered 8726 beating her main rival, Musumba with a margin of close to three thousand votes.

Musumba, whose petition challenging Watongola’s victory in February 2016 was the reason for the by-election, garnered 5778 votes.

Watongola, had lost the Kamuli Municipality National Resistance Movement primaries held in August this year to Mastula Namatovu and claimed that mercenaries from the National Unity Platform influenced the polls.

She proceeded and was nominated as an independent candidate for the 2021 General elections

May her Soul Rest In Peace..