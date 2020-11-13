Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flag bearer Gen Mugisha Muntu has blamed government for what is happening now as far as violation of Covid-19 restrictions during campaigns is concerned.

Gen Muntu while on his campaign trail on Friday in Sheema district said that Uganda is in a trying moment due to increasing mass gatherings by aspiring political leaders. He noted that the blame is on the government who in the first place politicized the pandemic.

Muntu added that whatever his counterparts are doing was copied from those in power who used to attend mass gatherings during their party primaries which made people think that Covid-19 had become a political tool for the sitting government.

“Government is reaping what they sow, they politicized this disease. At first, the ministry of Health put up SOPs but those in government did not follow them. This psychologically made people to think that Covid-19 was a lie by government. This is what has caused lots of problems now if this disease is here people are going to die that is why my team is still on course of implementing what was given to us,” he said.

Before the beginning of the presidential campaigns, the Electoral Commission chairperson justice Simon Byabakama issued out regulations each candidate must follow while conducting his/her rallies to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Byabakama banned mass gathering exceeding the required numbers as stated by Ministry of Health.

“Processions on the road are not allowed, mass gathering rallies are also not allowed, therefore we call upon all candidates to follow these orders,” said Byabakama on 2nd November 2020.

The issue of following Covid-19 guidelines by presidential candidates during their campaign rallies has become so tense, which forced European Union yesterday evening to order Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) to call it’s member parties and those parties that have candidates in the race such as ANT and National Unity Platform to make sure they abide by Covid-19 guidelines at all cost.