The Consular General of Vietnam to Uganda King Caesar Augustine Mulenga and Eng. Canon Ivan Mbabazi Batuma, the Kigezi Tourism cluster chairperson have donated Shs37 million through the international community of Banyakigezi-ICOB to Rubanda Technical Institute and Hamurwa Vocational and Technical Institute both in Rubanda district to fulfill their support pledge they made in 2018.

ICOB was founded in 1997 with an urgent need to promote the cultural, social and economic development of Banyakigezi in Uganda and in the Diaspora, and to pass on the importance of customs, language and wisdom handed down from the region’s forefathers to the upcoming generation.

The money was handed over by the Chairperson of the international community of Banyakigezi-ICOB Uganda chapter Grace Mugabirwe Mutebile on behalf of the entire Association where Ugx 18.5 million was handed over to Rubanda Technical institute in Ikumba Sub County and the remaining 18.5 million was given to Hamurwa vocational and Technical institute in Hamurwa town council.

Handing over the money, Mutebile said that 3000 dollars (11,140,050) Uganda shilling was pledged by the Kigezi tourism cluster chairperson as well the director of Voice of Kigezi FM and a member of the ICOB Eng Canon Ivan Mbabazi Batuma and 7000 dollars (25,993,450) million Uganda shilling was pledged by the honorary Consul of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Uganda King Caesar Augustus Mulenga during the 2018 convention of Banyakigezi which was held at Murole playing ground, Rubanda district to help in purchasing computers and infrastructure improvement.

Mutebile appealed to heads of the two institutions to ensure that the money is put to good use and to embrace accountability.

Fr Benedict Mubanguzi the Acting principle of Rubanda Technical Institute and his counterpart of Hamurwa vocational and technical institute Silas Akampurira decried the increased drop out of students even before completion of their courses and low wages paid to instructors adding that this has hampered effectiveness in the institutions.