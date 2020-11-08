President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated Joseph ‘Joe’ Biden upon becoming the 46th President of the United States of America.

Biden was on Saturday declared next President of USA after trouncing incumbent Donald Donald in the 2020 presidential elections.

In his congratulatory message to Biden on Sunday, the Ugandan President said USA and Uganda have some unique features that could easily make them natural allies.

“His Excellency Joseph Biden, President-Elect of the USA. Congratulations and greetings from the People of Uganda. The USA, with its big black population of 47.4 million people, as well as a large Christian population that are linked with us by faith, with deep thinking, could easily be a natural ally of Uganda and Africa, “Museveni said.

” The previous American Presidents have already started on positively using these linkages by putting in place the African Growth And Opportunity Act (AGOA) – a law that, since 18th May 2000, has been giving 6,500 types of African goods, quota free, tax- free access to the USA market. We salute this policy and hope that President Biden will maintain it.”

He further added that as Uganda they congratulate the American People on exercising their right by, massively, voting for the candidates of their choice: President Biden and Vice- President Kamala Harris.

“We congratulate H.E. Biden for winning both the Popular vote and the Electoral College.”