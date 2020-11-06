The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has said that he will conduct his campaigns without putting on shoes as a way of expressing discontent over security forces brutality against the opposition. The election campaigns will run for 60 days.

His declaration follows his arrest on Tuesday when he was going to Kyambogo for his nomination. Amuriat was brutally arrested from his party headquarters in Najjanankumbi by security operatives who later drove and dropped him to the nomination centre without shoes.

“I’m extremely angry that this could be done to me in my own country. I don’t understand whether there is democracy in our country when a regime chooses to do this to a potential candidate.

“I have come here forcefully, you can see I have no shoes. I went to my headquarters to collect my papers. I have been forced to come here without papers, without a proposer, without a seconder and without the 10 people who should have been allowed to come. This is very very unbecoming and it’s a test case of whether the EC is prepared to ensure there is democracy,” Amuriat told journalists.

It’s from this note that Amuriat has insisted that he will not put on shoes again until campaigns are over.

“I have not seen my shoes because they have been taken away by police, for now, I can say that they became a police property and because of the force and torture that the police force meted on me, I’m going to campaign without shoes,” he added.

Meanwhile on Monday next week, Amuriat will be starting his official campaigns and he will start from the Eastern region.