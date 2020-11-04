Renowned political analyst Dr Anas Kaliisa is dead. He died on Wednesday evening.

Dr Kaliisa has been a panelist on NBS TV’s ‘Ensi nebyayo’ political show which airs every Sunday.

The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

“Our Salam Charity Uganda Chairman, Dr. Anas Kaliisa, has this evening passed on, we regrettably confirm.We shall miss you, Hajji. May your soul rest in eternal peace, and may Allah grant us all the strength we need to pull through this tragedy,” Next Media Services, a mother company of NBS TV said today.

A number of people have since mourned the fallen Muslim scholar.

“Kitalo nnyo ekya mukadde waffe Sheikh Doctor ANAS KALIISA. Allah amusonyiwe byonna eby’amusobako amuwe ejjana. May his soul rest in eternal peace.Inna Lillahi wa inna illaihi Rajihuuna,” Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago posted on Wednesday.

“Inalillahi wainaillayihi yurajoon .May Allah have mercy on him and grant him JANNAH.Admired by most of us for his liberal but knowledgeable approach to matters. Amazing gentleman,” Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko said.

“Dr.Anas Kaliisa brother to Kin K has passed on…Most known for CEO salaam charity n political analyst for ensinebyafayo on NBS,” Radio 4 posted on its Facebook page.

“Asalaam alaikum warahmatulahi wabarakaatuh.Kitalo nnyo ekya Dr Kaliisa.

Inna lillahi wa ilaihi rajoun,” Veteran actor Ashraf Simwogerere said.

“He’s among the few people who’s analysis about US Elections I looked forward to, only to get struck by the sad news😖😭 RIEP Dr. A. Kariisa. My condolences to Mr. Kin Kariisa, family and NBS comrades,” said journalist Stanley Ndawula.

“The news of the passing of Sheikh Anas Kaliisa, renowned Muslim scholar and senior political analyst is very shocking and sad. I extend sympathies to his family, the media fraternity and all Ugandans who are affected by this tragedy.Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” said Bobi Wine, the National Unity Platform (NUP) president.