Singer Ronald Mayinja has officially joined ruling party-National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Addressing the media on Saturday in Kampala, Mayinja said he was tired of the endless insults from National Unity Platform(NUP) supporters who of late labeled him greedy and money minded hypocrite following his new song praising President Yoweri Museveni.

A few months ago, the former Golden Band singer rejoined NUP/People Power from NRM. While addressing the Kamwokya based political outfit supporters, Mayinja said he had gone to NRM to spy on President Museveni. He went ahead to ask for forgiveness from NUP supporters who were hurt by his earlier defection.

“Today I have decided to officially join NRM. I’m tired of getting insults from one party for nothing. When you disagree with them they abuse you. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do,” Mayinja said on Saturday.

“Does it mean when you disagree with a farmer, you destroy his farm or when you disagree with a trader, you destroy his shop? The habit of abusing people you don’t agree with is not a good one. I cannot manage their approach, “he added.

Mayinja further disclosed that he is going to work around the clock to convince other NUP members to join NRM.

” I’m going to come up with so many projects which shall help me dialogue with other opposition members especially those I have left in NUP to join this side.

“I will not be taking them to President Museveni to get money.. but I will just convince them to join the party for their own good because NRM is peaceful compared to other political parties.”