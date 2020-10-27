The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi has mourned former army spokesperson Col Shaban Bantariza who died on Tuesday morning.

Col Bantariza died of Covid-19, according to Government Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo.

“His samples were tested and it was confirmed that he had contracted Covid-19. The postmortem has been done and it confirmed that he died of Covid-19,” Opondo told journalists on Tuesday.

Col Bantariza who has been the deputy government spokesperson was last Sunday admitted to Mulago Hospital after suffering from hypertension.

Speaking to NBS TV today, Gen Muhoozi said the army was very saddened by the passing on of the veteran serviceman who has been serving his country wholeheartedly.

“Veterans are still part of the armed forces. Shaban and I share the same generation in terms of enlistment. We did basic training together, and that creates a bond. What I remember about Shaban is his blunt nature, just like Ofwono Opondo said,” Gen Muhoozi noted.

“He was ideologically deep. That is why most of his time, he was in the political education department. He was true to his colors and would tell it the way it was. He was blunt and clear.”

The CDF further revealed that they will give Col Bantariza a befitting burial despite dying of Covid-19.

We were informed that Col. Shaban Bantariza died of Covid-19. It is a shocking reminder that Covid-19 is still around. We shall have to abide by the Standard Operating Procedures but give him a befitting burial.”