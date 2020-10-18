The Ntungamo Municipality MP flag bearer for Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party who is also the area legislator Gerald Karuhanga has assured his voters that whoever has a plot or land in the municipality will get a land title in order to safeguard their property and act as security when they are securing loans in Banks.

Karuhanga noted that for the development to prevail and people use their land as the way they want they must possess land titles as the only way to curb the increased cases of land grabbing in the country.

He said that many people have lost land battles to land thieves/ grabbers due to government and leaders’ failure to help their voters to access the genuine land titles thus land conflicts which have resulted in death of vulnerable Ugandans.

Karuhanga will be facing other five contenders vying for the same seat including, Yonah Musinguzi Bikwasizehi NRM flag Bearer, Daily Monitor journalist Rumanzi Perez on FDC ticket, Bishanga Moses Kafumba, Ampereza Hillary and Edward Beyendeza Bekunda.

On the other hand, Bekunda who is on an independent ticket asked voters to shun away politicians who are violent in nature because politics is about exchange of ideas but not political violence.

Bekunda also told people in the Municipality that he was coming as an independent because the NRM primaries were marred by bribes, importation of voters from neighboring areas and intimidation which will not be the case in general elections.