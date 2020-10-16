Two headteachers have been arrested on allegation of reopening schools before they were inspected, an act of disobedience of lawful orders and likely to spread Covid-19.

The two are Tukamushaba Moses, 41, head teacher of Kigezi Cleverland High school along Kabale Katuna road and Asimwe Lea ,39, a proprietor of Excel Modern primary school also on Kabale Katuna road in Kitumba sub county Kabale district.

They were arrested on Thursday afternoon by the schools inspection team headed by the Resident District Commissioner Darius Nandinda. The schools in question were found therein not having done anything as per the requirements (Standard Operating Procedures) necessary for reopening of schools.

Last month, President Museveni ordered for the reopening of schools for candidates. The schools were closed in March this year as one of the ways of controlling the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The suspects are being held for flouting the Covid-19 guidelines which is against the Ministry of Health preventive measure and presidential directives.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson has confirmed that the two are being held.

“Inspection is still going on and any school that will be found having opened without the inspection certificate to allow it do so, will be held responsible and charged accordingly.”

This case has been registered at Kabale police station under file number SD 29/15/10/2020.