The National Unity Platform (NUP) has so far raised Shs117 million to support its Members of Parliament flag bearers.

Last Thursday , the opposition party president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine made a call to the general public to contribute towards the nomination fees for the 427 candidates which the party has across the country.

In his appreciation statement on Tuesday, Bobi Wine thanked the people who have so far taken it upon themselves to contribute towards the political cause.

“So last week we launched a fundraising drive to support some NUP candidates with nomination fees. We have a total of 427 candidates across the country who emerged successful after our vetting process. Some of these have been struggling to raise the 3 million shillings for nomination fees and to date. We are thankful for the many who have been able to pay their nomination fees already, ” the musician turned politician said in a Facebook post.

” But thanks for all your contributions to this cause. We have been able to raise a total of 117 million Uganda shillings from you friends in Uganda and abroad. Special thanks to all our diaspora chapters for such a great job! I look forward to interacting with each team in the coming days to be able to say thank you in person. We have also been receiving contributions as low as 1000 shillings from ordinary Ugandans who don’t have much, but they want to be part of the cause. THANK You. ”

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament added that for now, they are sending Shs25 million to each of their four regional offices to support the very deserving and yet vulnerable candidates.

” We shall be sending out more support as we raise more funds. We believe that with this money, our regional offices will be able to make a small contribution to a some candidates who are in dire need, many of whom have raised part of the required money but still have a balance.

“This is evidence that ours is a people’s struggle. It is a revolution owned by common Ugandans.”