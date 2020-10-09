The Makerere University School of Public Health on Thursday donated 90 life rings to the Uganda Police Marine Unit.

The equipment were handed over to the Director Operations, AIGP Edward Ochom, at Marine base Headquarters, Kigo by the representative, Dean Makerere University School of Public Health.

AIGP Ochom thanked Makerere University for the gesture and urged for more cooperation.

He said the donation will go a long way in saving lives on water in case of accidents.