At least six inmates in Rubanda government prison, Rubanda district have tested positive for Covid-19, a few days after registering the first case in the same prison.

The Rubanda District Health Officer, Dr Abdon Birungi said after registering the first positive case in the prison, they decided to take samples of 33 inmates including wardens to Uganda Virus Research Institute Kampala on Monday and six of them turned out positive yesterday.

The first positive case in Rubanda district was registered in the same prison on 30th of last Month when they tested 14 inmates whom they had transferred from Kisoro Central Police Station where Covid-19 first case was also reported.

This means that Rubanda District has registered a total of seven Covid-19 cases.

When our reporter contacted the Uganda Prisons Spokesperson Frank Baine about the matter, he confirmed that the arrangements are being made to transport the patients to Jinja Prisons treatment Center. He added that they are looking out for possible measures on how they can avoid more cases within prisons across the Country.