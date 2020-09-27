Gerald Ndikumukiza, 28, of Kisoro District who murdered four of his relatives on Sunday morning handed himself over to police, in fear of being lynched by angry people. He was being hunted by police.

Ndinumukiza reported himself to Kisoro police station at around 6:00am in the morning.

Resident of Kageyo village, Busengo parish Nyarubuye sub county Kisoro District, Ndikumukiza using a machete allegedly cut four of his relatives to death on 24/09/2020 in the same village.

The suspect ended the lives of Mujawimana Maserina, 26, Sebitama Deogratius, 80, Nyiraguhirwa Bonconsira, 75, and Nyiramahoro Joan 20.

During interrogation, he tagged this killing on land related wrangles between himself and his parents.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the suspect confessed to have killed the four after being given land which was on a steep slope by his parents.

“He further claimed that the land he was given by his parents is in a steep area where he couldn’t construct a house, a reason he went out to look for money to buy his own land and things didn’t work out as expected, that’s why he came back and out of annoyance he murdered them. Once inquiries are complete, will be produced in court to answer charges accordingly” Maate said.