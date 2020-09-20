Uganda’s First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has commended veteran journalist Bwaddene Basajjamivule for finally seeing the light in ruling party-NRM.

Muhoozi who shared Basajjamivule’s video when he is backing him (Muhoozi) as Uganda’s next President, said he was so happy that the the journalist finally got to know that Uganda belongs to all Ugandans and that its that aspect that makes its a peaceful country.

In the video Basajjamivule is heard begging President Yoweri Museveni to send his son on ground so that he can starting preparing himself as Uganda’s next leader.

“Gen Muhoozi should get aground so that people get to love him. Ugandans will vote for him. Even these who claim to be fighting for change have brought their friends and relatives into politics. Bobi Wine wants all his relatives to be in parliament and other political offices,” Basajjamivule said.

“So what is Muhoozi waiting for? President Museveni you should tell you son to come on ground so that we can serve the people. He should take on after you.”

However, despite of lauding Basajjamivule for his ‘wonderful words’ Muhoozi did not openly declare his intention to become Uganda’s next President.