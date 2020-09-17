Kampala International School Uganda (KISU) and Delhi Public School International (DPSI) staff have undergone Covid-19 testing ahead of schools reopening.

The testing exercise took place at DPSI in Naguru on Thursday.

The schools owned by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, a few days ago issued Standard Operating Procedures that will be followed once government decides to lift the lockdown on education institutions.

According to a statement issued by Terry Garbett, the KISU director and head of secondary, the anticipated opening of education institutions is great news to management, teachers, students and parents.

“We would like to welcome you back to KISU. The new normal is something we all have to get used to and we request that we work as a team to make sure we keep our KISU family healthy. We expect to open school on 21st September 2020,” he said.

“At the main gate, all vehicles entering KISU will be stopped and all occupants’ temperatures will be taken before administering sanitizers. If anyone’s temperature is higher than 37.6 degrees Celsius (as per the Ministry of Health’s guidelines) we request that none of the passengers in the vehicle gets out, merely drive on and out exit the KISU campus. Seek medical clearance before returning to school,” he noted.

While entering the school premises, KISU has also put in place a sanitising booth where all students accessing school area will have to walk through.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address the nation about the progress of Covid-19 fight this Saturday 19th September, 2020. And among the key issues the President is expected to talk about is the reopening of schools.

“The tentative date for the Presidential Address on the Covid-19 pandemic is Saturday, September 19th at 8pm. In case of adjustments/changes, we shall keep you posted,” Don Wanyama, the Senior Presidential Press Secretary posted on his social media pages on Monday.

Last week, the Ministry of Education issued strategies to ensure effective implementation of specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the phased reopening of the educational institutions.

A few days ago government announced that schools will be reopened this month.

According to a letter recently written by the Minister of Education Janet Kataha Museveni to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija seeking the release of capitation grants to schools, the focus will be on candidate classes to resume, for what would be a second term.

Education authorities have therefore revised the Academic Year schedule to allow students to report for the ‘second term of school this month’, as part of the phased reopening of educational institutions across the country.

The Academic Year was prematurely cut short on March 18, 2020, as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, over 15 million learners who are enrolled in schools at different education levels have been at home since the lockdown.

Last month during the National prayers for covid-19, Museveni said they would decide the fate of of schools, places of worship and others sectors that are still under suspension over covid-19 lockdown this month.