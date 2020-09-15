So, President Museveni was willing to give Tanzania at least 80% of profits from Ugandan oil, and keep only 20%.

The revelation was made at the summit of two leaders last week.

The Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli said the Uganda pipeline deal was a master stroke for his country and doesn’t expect anyone to stop it.

Magufuli said the agreement he signed with president Yoweri Museveni for construction the crude oil pipeline deal was ‘‘an important step towards the implementation of the project’’.

It is Dr Magufuli who gave details of the deal the two leaders made. He said in his speech that Tanzania will get a 60 percent share of the profits to be accrued from the pipeline project.

He explained that that was because 80% of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) will lay on Tanzania’s soil.

The Ugandan leader reiterated that he was ready to give Tanzania 80%. He however added, it was President Magufuli who proposed 60%.

This means, Tanzania will earn SH7.5 trillion from the project and get about 18,000 jobs over the next 25 years. On the other hand, the oil which Ugandans have waited for almost a century, will actually donate most of its benefits to a neighboring country.

That is not all, President Museveni has said Uganda is foregoing $800 million of revenue that was to be collected from the project for the next 25 years, just to allow this project to kick off.

Because of secrecy surrounding the oil deals in Uganda, it is not clear what Ugandans stand to gain apart from some infrastructures taking place around the Albertine region such as roads and airport construction.

There are fears oil in Uganda might actually be a curse where Ugandans bare the blunt of being in the oil wells but benefits go elsewhere or to some other people.

The pipeline is estimated to cost $3.5 billion where the state announced that the project would take three years for its completion.