Makerere University don Prof Mwambutsya Ndebesa has dismissed claims that President Yoweri Museveni is a senior six drop out.

He says that the President is a graduate of Dar Es Salaam University in Tanzania.

Recently, former ethics minister Miria Matembe alleged that Museveni is a high school dropout who only went Dar-es-Salaam University for courtesy visits.

Matembe challenged President Museveni to produce picture evidence of him as a student of the said University.

But according to the senior lecturer of History at Makerere University, President Museveni is his fellow alumni who graduated from Dar Es Salaam University in the 1960s.

“A certain Tumwine Elly sent me a whatsapp message, one saying he heard me on UBC saying i studied with president Museveni at Dar es Salaam University and two asking whether Museveni has a degree since i said i studied with him at Dar. Let me make two things clear. I did not say on UBC that i studied with Museveni. He is not my contemporary. I said he is my OB ( Alumni ). We are both graduates of Dar es Salaam University him in the 1960s me in the 1980s,’ Prof Ndebesa.

“Two, I think I understand where Tumwine is coming from. There has been some social media trending to the extent that Museveni is a high school drop out. Let me say here that although we were not contemporaries at Dar I found his legacy there and can assure you that he is a graduate of the University of East Africa ( Dar es Salaam Constituent college). Before 1970 Makerere, Nairobi and Dar es Salaam were constituent colleges of the University of East Africa. Yes he is a graduate. My professor the late Tambila Kapwepwe would always ask me about his classmate of the 1960s president Museveni the difference being that by then he went by the name, Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni.”