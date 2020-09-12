Lance Corporal Collins Tuhame Bigombe has been arrested for expressing support for National Unity Platform (NUP)- a political party headed by Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Bigombe was allegedly arrested from Muhoti Barracks in Fort Portal.

The news about the arrest of this UPDF soldier, was revealed by Bobi Wine via his official Facebook page on Saturday.

“Our coordinators in Fort Portal have informed me of the arrest and detention of Lance Corporal Collins Tuhame Bigombe at Muhoti Barracks in Fort Portal. Apparently, his crime is identifying with the National Unity Platform and #PeoplePower. We know that the vast majority of UPDF and Police Officers support our struggle to liberate our country. As I said in my previous message, these brothers and sisters have borne the brunt of bad governance. We therefore always encourage the soldiers and police officers who support us that they don’t need to come out now,” the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament said.

He added: “Therefore, it might have been a wrong sense of judgement for this comrade to openly identify with us, but I want to call out the double standards! On a daily basis, we have seen military officers and police officers supporting NRM openly, some to a point of wearing NRM t-shirts inside their army uniform. Yet, every soldier or police officer who even shows sympathy to the forces of change is hounded and charged with treason. This is unacceptable. We are struggling for fairness.”

In August this year, Private Justus Turyatunga, an officer who announced his affiliation to NUP was arrested by security agencies.

Prior to his arrest, Turyatunga had stormed NUP offices in Kamwokya donning in a UPDF uniform and a red People Power beret. In his short announcement, he claimed to have seen the ‘light’ in Bobi Wine’s party.

With Uganda’s law being clear that UPDF and Police must not participate in partisan politics, the army spokesperson Brig. Flavia Byekwaso said Turyatunga was to be prosecuted for his actions.