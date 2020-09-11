The Ministry of Education and Sports has released a new academic calender which shall be followed by schools and higher institutions of learning when they reopen.

In the new calender, candidates in primary, secondary, technical schools, community polytechnics and final year students will resume their studies on Monday 21, 2020.

Recently, the ministry came up with strategies to ensure effective implementation of specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the phased reopening of the educational institutions.

According to a letter recently written by the Minister of Education Janet Kataha Museveni to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija seeking the release of capitation grants to schools, the focus will be on candidate classes to resume, for what would be a second term.

Education authorities have therefore revised the Academic Year schedule to allow students to report for the ‘second term of school this month’, as part of the phased reopening of educational institutions across the country.

The Academic Year was prematurely cut short on March 18, 2020, as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, over 15 million learners who are enrolled in schools at different education levels have been at home since the lockdown.

See new academic calendar: