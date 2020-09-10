Former Kampala City Mayor Al Hajj Nasser Ntege Ssebagala is critically ill.

Ssebagala was admitted to International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he is receiving treatment after getting an accident at his home.

It is alleged that the Kampala City Lord Mayor hopeful fell in his bathroom while he was taking a shower. His family members rushed him to IHK who immediately admitted him for special treatment.

Last year, Ssebagala, 72 also fell sick and he was rushed to Kibuli Islamic hospital.

One of his family members, said the former presidential candidate started by complaining of chest pain which in the end turned out to be serious sickness.