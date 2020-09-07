The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament and leader of National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has claimed that President Yoweri Museveni is the father of nepotism and sectarianism.

Of late, President Museveni through his numerous social media posts, has been attacking people who promote tribalism and sectarianism.

“On the issue of tribalism, especially referring to jobs of the Public Service, people who push that talk are wasting the time of our People and misdirecting them. Besides, the claim that the Banyankore or the Westerners are monopolizing the 480,000 Public service jobs cannot be true although, of course, I have not yet studied that diversion from addressing the 4 sectors of wealth and jobs that I always tell you about Commercial Agriculture, Industry, Services and ICT,” he sid in one of his missives.

However, according to Bobi Wine, Museveni is the ‘father’ of sectarianism and nepotism in Uganda

“The question of tribalism in our beautiful country begins and ends with you, General Museveni. If Idi Amin, Obote and Lule practised tribalism as you often say, then you Mr Museveni have lived tribalism! Just like corruption in our country, if tribalism is a child, you are its midwife. If tribalism is a plant, you are the seed. If nepotism and sectarianism are twin brothers, you are their father. In fact, the true mustard seeds you have sowed in Uganda are corruption, nepotism and sectarianism. You have bred systematic sectarianism and nepotism for the past three decades. Every Ugandan can see it wherever they are including yourself,” Bobi Wine said on Sunday.

Bobi Wine also said that because of sectarianism in the NRM government there some public offices where the official language is Runyankore.

“Gen. Museveni, do you know that there are public offices in this country, where the official language spoken is a local dialect from one section of the population? Make a random trip to URA, the passport office at the internal affairs ministry, NIRA, UNRA or even the UPDF headquarters. Have you cared to look at who gets NFA land? Have you cared to look at the composition of the police force in terms of the most sensitive positions? Have you looked at which companies are most likely to win government contracts (procurement, works, etc) and who is behind them? I challenge you to release a list of the beneficiaries of the State House Scholarship over the years and see if up to 95% of them are not from the same region or even from the same clan! Is it because they are exceptionally gifted like you recently alluded?” he asked.

“On the question of tribalism in the army, without a doubt, officers from your region dominate most of the top leadership positions of our security forces while the majority of their rank and file who have no influence cut across the regions. If you look within your guard unit the SFC, it is even worse! In Arua, while they tortured me up to when I was in Makindye, I heard no other language spoken, except Runyankole. How, in these circumstances, can we leave ‘your’ army out of “this sectarian circus?”